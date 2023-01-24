Video: Halima Abubakar: “Stop passing judgement, allow God to judge” – Apostle Suleman speaks

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

  • Speaking to trolls, the pastor advised them to leave judgement to God because He knows the truth.

Nigerian apostle, Johnson Suleman, has broken silence over his alleged affair with popular actress, Halima Abubakar.

During a recent sermon, the controversial pastor advised people to stop passing judgement and allow God to be the judge.

Recall, Halima Abubakar, laid heavy accusations on the pastor, accusing him of having an affair with her and sleeping with her while bleeding.

In his words:

“You say let God judge. Not you passing judgement as if you are in the court of law. You say well God knows the truth, that’s what you should say. Not you coming out and you’re passing judgement.”

