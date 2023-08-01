Video: GWR: Ugandan church breaks record for longest-handclapping session

A prominent church in Uganda has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest clapping when enthusiastic members of the congregation clapped for 3 hours and 16 minutes nonstop.

The record three-hour-and-16-minute clapping marathon included tight limitations such as clapping hands only with no voice noise or stomping, no musical instruments, all phones in silent mode, and no toilet breaks.

GWR: Ugandan church breaks record for longest-handclapping session. Credit: Google.

In addition, sound levels were to be kept at 80 decibels for the length of the endeavor, and if someone required a pint of water or soda, someone would be assigned to them, holding a bottle to their mouth and clapping as they sipped the liquid.

This extraordinary feat named “Clap for Jesus” took place on Sunday, July 30, 2023, inside the UMA multipurpose hall as Phaneroo Ministries celebrated their 9th anniversary.

GWR: Ugandan church breaks record for longest-handclapping session. Credit: Google.

Phaneroo, known in Uganda for its lively and dynamic events, drew thousands of eager attendees from all over Kampala, many of whom stood on the sidelines as hundreds of people took part in the challenge.

Before embarking on the monumental task, Phaneroo Ministries International applied to the Guinness World Records organization and ensured compliance with all of the organization’s rules in Uganda.

The Guinness World mark adjudicators who attended the event appeared to confirm that Phaneroo had broken the previous mark.

GWR: Ugandan church breaks record for longest-handclapping session. Credit: Google.

Prior to taking on the challenge, Stevens Clark held the world record for the longest clap, which he recorded on the 20th of July 2019 at the Festival of Awesomeness-UK.

The church is excitedly awaiting the judgment of Guinness World Records on whether their hand-clapping marathon will become the new world record.

Guinness World Records may take up to 12 weeks to analyze the material and determine whether it has been recognized as a new record or refused.