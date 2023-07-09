Video: GWR Holder, Hilda Baci Leaves Many Gushing as She Cooks Jollof Rice, Vibes to Seyi Vibez’s Song

Hilda Baci, a celebrity chef, has been making headlines for her amazing cooking talents just weeks after breaking the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

A viral video showed the record breaker doing her ‘hobby’ while listening to Seyi Vibez’s song ‘Man of the Year’ by Nigerian musician Seyi Vibez.

Hilda Baci guided her admirers through the steps of making her delectable jollof rice, and social media users couldn’t stop praising.

The video generated many attentions and netizens tagged her as the woman of the year. They thronged to comment section.

Watch the video below:

Some reactions are shown below:

omarianah said, “The original record breaker all others doing cookathon are fake”.

danieludehdante said, “Very comely woman. If you can cook like her and you stay in Lagos, say hello here I am searching for my ribs. Guys don’t comment here lol. Let’s follow each other and I am following back”.

lovinggift_beautyworld said, “It’s one person per crown 👑 one crown The same crown can be use own twice that is if the first person has finished her reigning, congratulations my darling Hilder you are the woman of the year and grace made it easy for you, cheers 🥂 sis.”

mr_dbbk said, “The only woman that won the heart of yoruba men”.

guzzoro said, “Girl wey fine, get good character,Sabi cook, get nyash…Get level join 😁 guys wetin she be abeg confirm this comment make we check something 😁💯🌹”.

koreyde_ said, “see as person dey cook with passion, the rest dey do competition”.