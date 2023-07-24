Video: Gunmen Kidnap Popular Celebrity Native Doctor ‘Akwa Okuko Tiwari Aki ‘, Kill His Security Aides In Anambra Hotel

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted popular ”celebrity native doctor,” Akwa Okuko Tiwari Aki, in Oba, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to reports, the native doctor was kidnapped from his room at the Triple P Hotel in Oba on Sunday night, July 23, 2023, while two of his security aides were shot dead.

“Two of his security men were shot dead. Where is Nwa Ocha and Odeshi? This is someone people flock to his Oba mansion for anti-bullet charms and other money rituals,” a source told The Nation.

Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident on Monday, stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has launched a manhunt for the abductors.

“The incident happened around 11:30pm last night. CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release,” the PPRO stated.