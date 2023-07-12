Video: Guinness World Record reacts to sex-a-thon record breaker

The 200-hour sex marathon attempt by a Cameroonian woman has prompted a response from Guinness World Records.

Remember that a 25-year-old Cameroonian woman named Danny Zara announced a few weeks ago that she would attempt to break the Record by engaging in a 200-hour sex marathon.

She published a flyer on her Facebook page announcing the dates of her sex-a-thon, which would take place from July 17 to July 25.

In a post on her page, Zara invited interested men to join her in this extraordinary challenge in which she hoped to break the previous record for the Longest Sex Hour, or the “Sex_Thon.”

Reacting to the diverse record breaker from a lot of people, Guinness World Record has reacted to the kiss-a-thon and sex-a-thon by individuals.

Guinness World Record: Nigerian man begins 200-hours sing-a-thon*

A man in Nigeria has started a 200-hour sing-a-thon (8 days) in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

With the clock ticking away to mark his time, the man is prepared to sing continuously for 200 hours while being watched by everyone.

He described his audacious endeavor as a Praise-a-thon, during which he would sing various worship and praise songs.

The man has been singing for two days and twenty hours as of the time of this report, and he still has about seven days to finish the challenge.

Netizens reacts:

tonia.gram_ wrote in reaction: “Aaah. Make the sky no dey big enough for everybody again abeg”

sunfamson wrote: “Everyone that are rebuking the tenacity of Nigerians do not have an idea who Nigerians are. It is the passion for the best, almost to a fault, that continues to position Nigerians influence above many things around the world including Afrobeats. Support them or leave them “

michael..u wrote: “Nigerians wan dey treat this Guinness book like Japa. Everybody dey find the slightest opportunity to run em own.”

bishy.opeyemi wrote: “Oh my days !! As e Dey go like this GWR go soon blacklist Nigerians from contesting in anythin.”

bellokreb wrote: “Make una no spoil this thing”

fine_nenye wrote: “I’m tired of Nigerians. If GWR ban us, na we cause am.”