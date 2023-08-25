Video: “Great News Coming Soon” – Davido’s Cycling Fan Filled with Joy After Meeting Up with Kiddwaya

The Benue biker and Davido fan has triggered an uproar of excitement online by announcing that fantastic news is on the way after meeting Kiddwaya.

Former BBNaija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya and Afrobeats Superstar Davido landed in Lagos on August 24th onboard the crooner’s opulent private aircraft, only days after their spectacular rendezvous in Ghana.

The ex-housemate strode into the bustling metropolis with Davido and his tight-knit “30 billion gang,” oozing togetherness and flair.

Emmiwuks went to social media to greet Davido with a loving welcome greeting before sharing a slick repost of Kiddwaya’s aerial antics aboard Davido’s private plane.

Fast forward to Friday, August 25th, Emmiwuks the cyclist treated his fans to a new batch of photos that perfectly captured the moment he linked up with Kiddwaya in the presence of his team members.

One of these captivating images captured the heartwarming moment of Kiddwaya embracing Emmiwuks in a tight and heartfelt hug that oozed with genuine affection.

Emmiwuks captioned his post, stating that he has always believed that the big man upstairs has his back.