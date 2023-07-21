Video: “Governance is a like a joke to us”- Aisha Yesufu Fumes After Ned Nwoko’s Wife, Regina Daniels Bagged Appointment

Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist, has discussed her opinion of an Executive Council made up of the spouses of the senators from the 10th National Assembly.

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, announced on social media that she bagged an appointment.

The youngest spouse of Senator Ned Nwoko announced that she had been chosen to serve as the Executive Council’s Social Secretary for the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum.

Her appointment was announced at the 10th Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria’s first official gathering, which was hosted by Ekaette, the spouse of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The meeting’s main topic was how to help senators, their spouses, and the First Lady of the Federation better serve Nigeria’s wonderful people.

“I was also made the social secretary of the forum, I look forward to a great Nigeria,” Regina Daniels posted.

In reaction, displeased Yesufu, lamented that governance has turned to a joke in the country.

Yesufu wondered if there would also be a 10th Assembly Senator’s Husbands Forum.

“What is good for the goose should also be good for the gander!

“There should be a 10th Assembly Senator’s Husbands Forum since we like a lot of nonsensical nonsense in this country.

“Governance is a like a joke to us,” she tweeted.