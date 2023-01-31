Video: ‘Got another zero mileage’ – Sydney Talker celebrates as he acquires a new whip worth millions of naira

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sydney Talker shared the good news on his verified Instagram page

Celebrities and fans has trooped in on the comment section to congratulate the skit maker on his latest acquisition

Famous Skit maker, Sydney Wills alias Sydney Talker has just gotten for himself a brand new car with zero mileage.

The excited funny man shared the good news on his verified Instagram page where he wrote

“Got another zero mileage.”

Celebrities and fans has trooped in on the comment section to congratulate the skit maker on his latest acquisition

This is coming a few days after his fellow skitmaker Isaac Aloma Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma bought himself a luxurious car to mark the beginning of a New Year, 2023.

Some reactions culled below:

thecuteabiola

Congratulations 🎊🍾 one of the greatest influencer 👏

realwarripikin

Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

veeiye

Congratulations hun

cubana_chiefpriest

Congrats bro 😍

deejayneptune

Congrats

iamnasboi

Congratulations my bro ❤️

asantewaaaa

Congratulations dear❤️