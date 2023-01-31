ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: 'Got another zero mileage' – Sydney Talker celebrates as he acquires a new whip worth millions of naira

  • Sydney Talker shared the good news on his verified Instagram page
  • Celebrities and fans has trooped in on the comment section to congratulate the skit maker on his latest acquisition

Famous Skit maker, Sydney Wills alias Sydney Talker has just gotten for himself a brand new car with zero mileage.

The excited funny man shared the good news on his verified Instagram page where he wrote

“Got another zero mileage.”

Celebrities and fans has trooped in on the comment section to congratulate the skit maker on his latest acquisition

This is coming a few days after his fellow skitmaker Isaac Aloma Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma bought himself a luxurious car to mark the beginning of a New Year, 2023.

Some reactions culled below:

thecuteabiola
Congratulations 🎊🍾 one of the greatest influencer 👏

realwarripikin
Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

veeiye
Congratulations hun

cubana_chiefpriest
Congrats bro 😍

deejayneptune
Congrats

iamnasboi
Congratulations my bro ❤️

asantewaaaa
Congratulations dear❤️

