Video: “Good things don’t magically appear, toast these guys once in a while” – Vee schools ladies

Vee, a reality star, has advised women to make the first move for the men they like because good things don’t just happen.

The reality star, who did not appear in the current BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition, urged women to woo men on a regular basis.

She stated that the type of men they desire will not appear out of thin air; instead, when they see a man of their dreams, they should take their chances.

Vee advised that if they are rejected, they should accept it as a part of life and move on.
She said…

“Currently reading the quotes and comments. Good things don’t magically appear, you have to go and get them. If you make the first move and it doesn’t work out, try again. Rejection is also a part of this short life that we have. If you like, dey there and be looking.”*

“You don’t know half of what that babe did to me” – Vee drags Venita

In other news Vee has confronted her former lover’s cousin, Venita Akpofure, as she recounts what the woman did to her.

This occurred after Vee quoted a line from Asake’s recent hit song, Lonely at the top.

Someone reacted to her tweet shortly after it went viral, calling her names and referring to her as a “olosho.”

Vee debunked the rumors by stating that she is not the olosho but the other Vee (referring to Venita Akpofure).

When confronted with criticism for her demeaning remark about Venita, Vee defended herself by claiming that Venita had done so many bad things to her.

“I’m sorry but I don’t care. You don’t know 10% of what that babe did to me. So it’s not your fault. I will do a madness both publicly and privately”, she wrote.

