Video: “Good at fighting for men” – Moment Tolanibaj Chased Princess Away from Neo During Night Party

Viewers have reacted to the scene in which BBNaija star Tolanibaj pushes Princess away from Neo and takes him away during their night party.

Every Saturday night in Biggie’s house is a groovy night when housemates may unwind and relax after the week’s tasks.

Tolanibaj stepped in to mark her territory while Neo and Princess were having a good time on the dance floor.

In a short clip from the house party, Neo was dancing with Princess when Tolanibaj rushed in and shoved Princess away from him, taking him to another location.

@Tiarra_ said: “Very classless babe. Hiaaannn”

@bigbrunoo_ mocked: “She’s so embarrassing ewww”

@bruno_eze reacted: “Lol doing all dis will only make a guy get tired”

@rossiOJO said: “Tbaj will be on twitter and be forming firefighter in the house she is panopano”

