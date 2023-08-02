Video: “God’s favorite”- Judy Austin gives thanks to God amid N100m lawsuit from May Edochie

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has declared her appreciation to God in the midst of a lawsuit filed by her senior wife, May Edochie.

Judy just thanked Him for everything on her Instagram feed.

She referred to herself as Ijele Odogwu and described herself as God’s favored.

“Thank you, Lord for everything!!

Ijele Odogwu.

God’s favorite!!”.

May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages

According to reports, May Yul Edochie, the gorgeous wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has launched a N100 million lawsuit against his second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy is being sued by the mother of three, who has filed a petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Yul, for having an affair with her husband.

According to sources, when May filed for divorce from Yul, she also filed for adultery with her spouse against Judy.

According to the report, Yul and Judy are not legally married, despite portraying themselves as husband and wife on social media. Yul cannot legally marry anyone until May and Yul are officially divorced.

May is reportedly seeking N100 million as damages for the affair which has cost her a lot.

The report added that Judy and Yul, who are aware of the petitions are dodging it.