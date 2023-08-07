Video: “God Will Do It for You Too” – Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Welcomes 3rd Child in 3 Years

Sandra, Linda Ikeji’s sister, announced the birth of her third kid on social media.

The new mother welcomed her three children in a span of three years after giving birth to her third child overseas.

Sandra prayed for other ladies awaiting to become mothers while sharing a video of her incredible journey to welcoming her third kid.

She wrote: “My beautiful journey. God will do it for you too.”

Netizens Reactions…

Followers of the new mum gushed over her in the comment section as they sent in their congratulatory messages.

Read some comments sighted below:

mayyuledochie: “Congratulations! May God bless and keep mother and child ”

ugocharlz9: “Congratulations Sandy, I also had 3kids in 3yrs..Omo but it’s difficult in the abroad cause no help.”

alexisrosee123: “Amen and congratulations.”

nag_orom: “Amen!! I claim it for my friends in need of children.”

like_benny: “Our third Baby A!!! Can’t wait to meet you ❤️” *

estherokeagu: “Amen and amen. I claim it in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen.”

daintychidiebere: “You are a super hero.”

blecoblinking: “You are so blessed, I say Amen to your prayers “

izyskreamychic: “Normally Nkwerre babes are very fruitful, congratulations sis am very proud of you. @sandraikeji”

Sandra Ikeji and husband are expecting their third child

GISTLOVER previously reported that Sandra Ikeji, the younger sister of blogger Linda Ikeji, and her husband are expecting their third child.

The event planner announced the news while posting images from her maternity photoshoot to her Instagram feed.

A statement explaining how the Lord is the source of all good and perfect gifts was included with the pictures.

Sandra expressed her happiness at the birth of their third child.

“Every good and perfect gift comes from the Lord. We are excited and waiting in praise and Thanksgiving for the arrival of our 3rd bundle of joy”.