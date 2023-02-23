Video: “God, we take God beg you, don’t punish us with another bad leader”- Apostle Suleman prays ahead of election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apostle Johnson Suleman has begged God not to punish Nigerians with “another bad leader”.

He wrote: “God Have Mercy On Us. Plsssss Lord..(Hab 3.2). Don’t Punish Us Again With Another Bad Leader. Plssss Have Mercy. “Oh God, We Take God Beg You.”

This is coming two days before the general elections.

“I, my children, family will vote for Peter Obi”- Apostle Suleiman Finally ‘Breaks the Table”

Apostle Johnson Suleman has announced his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Speaking to worshippers in his church on Sunday, February 19, Suleman said his family and key members of his ministry are fully Obidient.

Obidient is the term used by supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party. A word coined from the former governor’s last name and obedience – the English word.

Suleman boasting said that he is not part of the people who speak loudly about actions he is taking to ensure that Peter Obi wins the 2023 presidential election.

The controversial preacher added that he would use the pain, hunger and sufferings faced due to bad leadership to cast his vote in favour of Obi.

His words: “I will use this anger to vote against this wickedness; my wife, myself, my children, we are fully Obidient. Listen, fully Obidient. Fully, 100 per cent. “We are part of those who make noise on social media, no, we work in the background, we support, we are fully.”

Warning members of his church not to vote for candidates who have shown signs of bigotry and religious intolerance among others, Suleman called for wisdom from voters during the poll.