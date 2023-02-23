Video: “God, we take God beg you, don’t punish us with another bad leader”- Apostle Suleman prays ahead of election
- The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International shared a photo of himself in the mood of prayer as he made the request on Instagram.
Apostle Johnson Suleman has begged God not to punish Nigerians with “another bad leader”.
He wrote: “God Have Mercy On Us. Plsssss Lord..(Hab 3.2). Don’t Punish Us Again With Another Bad Leader. Plssss Have Mercy.
“Oh God, We Take God Beg You.”
This is coming two days before the general elections.
“I, my children, family will vote for Peter Obi”- Apostle Suleiman Finally ‘Breaks the Table”
Apostle Johnson Suleman has announced his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election.
Speaking to worshippers in his church on Sunday, February 19, Suleman said his family and key members of his ministry are fully Obidient.
Obidient is the term used by supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party. A word coined from the former governor’s last name and obedience – the English word.
Suleman boasting said that he is not part of the people who speak loudly about actions he is taking to ensure that Peter Obi wins the 2023 presidential election.
The controversial preacher added that he would use the pain, hunger and sufferings faced due to bad leadership to cast his vote in favour of Obi.
His words: “I will use this anger to vote against this wickedness; my wife, myself, my children, we are fully Obidient. Listen, fully Obidient.
Fully, 100 per cent. “We are part of those who make noise on social media, no, we work in the background, we support, we are fully.”
Warning members of his church not to vote for candidates who have shown signs of bigotry and religious intolerance among others, Suleman called for wisdom from voters during the poll.
He said: “If you like vote for something else. See me, I hardly stay in Nigeria, a whole year I can only spend 80 days, if you vote nonsense, I will be going and coming and be looking at you. Vote insecurity, tribalism, bigotry, ethnicity.
But I am telling you the truth, my wife is here. “I have friends across the divide, they are my friends but most of them are supporting them because of what they want to get.
*They know that who they are supporting is bad. For you to support a man knowing that you have nothing to gain, shows that you are honest. Because it is about the country.
“Someone sent me a message and said Apsotle I am waiting for your candidate to lose so I can call you out. Ans I said, una no dey tire. Do you think the big men or celebrities who are supporting Peter Obi are doing so because we don’t have anything to do? We are supporting because of the masses.
“Win or don’t win, it doesn’t reduce us, it doesn’t change us. There are some of us that can never come down, it’s too late. I am telling you, me, I am voting Peter Obi, my wife, Peter Obi, my pastors, Peter Obi, those that love me, Peter Obi. “If you are not tired, no money anywhere and you want to continue like this, all of them are part of the people that destroyed the country, the one that is not part of them is who we will vote for.”