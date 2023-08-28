ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “God punish all of una”- Man reacts tearfully to Frodd’s Eviction

Following Frodd’s eviction, supporters’ reactions have been nothing short of a rollercoaster, ranging from jubilation to heartbreaking outpourings.

The news of Frodd’s eviction brought a sense of relief to some of his fervent followers. The prospect of meeting with his daughter Elena, who was born while he was in biggie’s house, aroused the interest of his supporters.

However, another group of Frodd’s devoted fans was discovered in a deep emotional state. One of the hi core followers’ distressed messages were captured in a viral exchange in a WhatsApp fan group chat.

In the heat of the moment, the fan aired his displeasure, blaming group members for their lack of support, which resulted to Frodd’s eviction.

“God punish all of una. Bastards.”

While the group tried to calm him down, urging him to compose himself, he went on to label them as “useless.”

“Una just dey useless”

Another group memeber told him to calm down and he replied saying

“God punish you and your calm down”

