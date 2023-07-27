Video: “God knew I needed a caring person in my life and sent you”- Omoni Oboli celebrates son as he clocks 20

Omoni Oboli, a Nollywood actress, is celebrating her son, Gozi Oboli, who turns 20 today.

The mother of three took to Instagram to wonder how time flew so fast before her eyes.

She reflected on how she asked God for a caring person, and He provided her with Gozi Oboli.

She rained power prayers on him, praising him for being the most caring person she knows and for his creativity.

“My baby is 20 y’all!!

Where did all the time go?

Happy birthday to my amazing son @gozioboli.

God knew I was going to need a caring, compassionate, and all-round great human in my life, so He sent me you! The most caring person I know.

Ma the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. May your creativity never run dry and as you take new territories, may you always be protected from evil and remain the good person you’ve always been!

Love you more than life itself Gozi….. Don’t ever forget that!”.

“I can buy a house with the yearly food bill I spend on my sons”- Omoni Oboli cries for help

mount of money she uses to feed her sons yearly.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, Omoni lamented over her sons’ ploy to eat her out of her house and money.

The mother of three revealed that she could use the money she use in feeding her sons yearly to buy a house.

Questioning parents of boys, Omoni wondered if they are also facing similar situations.