Video: “God has buttered my bread” -Ryan Taylor gushes over engagement to DJ Cuppy, she reacts

Ryan Taylor, the fiancé of disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has revealed that he has made it in life following his engagement to Cuppy.

The boxer made this known as he took to DJ Cuppy’s comment section to react to a loved-up video she posted of them.

Cuppy, who has been living her best life since she went public with her man had shared series of photos and videos with her boo.

The billionaire heiress revealed that she doesn’t need filters anymore as her happiness is her favorite makeup.

“No Filter because happiness is my new fave makeup”.

Taking to her comment section, Ryan Taylor jokingly stated that God has buttered his bread. This implies that the boxer is grateful as God has answered his prayers.

“God don butter my bread ooo”.

Reacting, DJ Cuppy questioned if it’s the popularly agege bread God has buttered.

“Agege bread Abi”.

