ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Go and Collect Your Paper, After Your Dance-A-Thon” – Rita Edochie Shades Yul Edochie Amidst May’s N100m Lawsuit

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

“Pete Edochie is not your father-in-law, stop claiming and deceiving people” – Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Rita Edochie, a veteran actress and Yul Edochie’s family member, has mocked the actor in the aftermath of his wife, May Edochie’s N100 million lawsuit.

A few days ago, the mother of the three children allegedly sued Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s alleged second wife, for having an affair with her husband, as well as filing a petition for the dissolution of their marriage.

According to rumors, when May filed for divorce from Yul, she accused Judy of having an illicit affair with her spouse.

The report stated that Yul and Judy are not legally married despite acting as husband and wife on social media. This is due to the fact that May and Yul are still technically still married. Judy and Yul are therefore not legally married.

Reacting and confirming the rumor, Rita Edochie has taken to her page to mock Yul to go for the divorce papers and also face the law for cheating. She added that when they are done with their ‘dance-a-thon’, he can go sign the papers and end everything.

Rita Edochie wrote;

“BIA BIA BIAAAAAAAAAA ODIEGWU AFTER YOUR DANCE-A-THON GO COLLECT YOUR PAPER MEK DEY MATTER FINISH JOOOOOR.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Tiwa Savage Reveals Why She’ll Never Tell her Mum Any Secret Again

36 mins ago

Video: Davido Is Broke, Depends on His Father’s Money and Only Helps Women – Omo Ikorodu Reveals [Video]

59 mins ago

For you grace and numerous blessings, I say thank you lord – Yul says as he steps out with his wife

1 hour ago

Angel Smith’s Fashion Styles Ladies Can Replicate

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button