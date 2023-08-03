Video: “Go and Collect Your Paper, After Your Dance-A-Thon” – Rita Edochie Shades Yul Edochie Amidst May’s N100m Lawsuit

Rita Edochie, a veteran actress and Yul Edochie’s family member, has mocked the actor in the aftermath of his wife, May Edochie’s N100 million lawsuit.

A few days ago, the mother of the three children allegedly sued Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s alleged second wife, for having an affair with her husband, as well as filing a petition for the dissolution of their marriage.

According to rumors, when May filed for divorce from Yul, she accused Judy of having an illicit affair with her spouse.

The report stated that Yul and Judy are not legally married despite acting as husband and wife on social media. This is due to the fact that May and Yul are still technically still married. Judy and Yul are therefore not legally married.

Reacting and confirming the rumor, Rita Edochie has taken to her page to mock Yul to go for the divorce papers and also face the law for cheating. She added that when they are done with their ‘dance-a-thon’, he can go sign the papers and end everything.

Rita Edochie wrote;

“BIA BIA BIAAAAAAAAAA ODIEGWU AFTER YOUR DANCE-A-THON GO COLLECT YOUR PAPER MEK DEY MATTER FINISH JOOOOOR.”