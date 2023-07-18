Video: “Go ahead, it’s your time”- Pero Adeniyi celebrates first daughter, Ameerah as she turns 22

Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of 2baba’s seven children, is celebrating the birth of her first child from another relationship.

Pero stated on her Instagram page, where she shared a video collage of the celebrant, that she is beyond blessed because God has been faithful.

She mentioned how she became Ameerah’s mother 22 years ago and how God has never abandoned them.

She prayed for her and expressed her pride in the young lady her daughter is becoming.

“22 years ago, I became your mum, and God has never left us. Ameerah God will continue to lead you, I am super proud of the young lady you have become. God will never depart from you, you will live long and fulfill destiny. Go ahead, it’s your time, my baby!! Love you.

Tunro Tunro! My Ace sibe sibe Oluwa dara SI wa! God has been indeed faithful, I am beyond blessed!

Happy birthday Ameerah Oluwatumininu!”.

2face Idibia’s Baby Mama, Pero Adeniyi Celebrates Son, Justin Idibia as He Turns 15

meanwhile just last two months, Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, the mother of three of Singer, 2baba’s children is singing her son’s praises as he turns 15 today.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Pero poured sweet words on him, describing him as one of her greatest gifts from God.

Raining powerful prayers on him, she complimented him for being super calm, generous, and cool.

Expressing pride in him, she expressed how much he means to her.

“Happy birthday my son Agaba’Idu. My heartbeat, life wire, one of my greatest gifts from God, super proud to be your mum, coolest kid, drip god! The indomitable lion no evil eye will ever see you, born great, you will fulfill destiny. The Lord will always show you Mercy, I will never weep over you, you will be one of the rulers of this world because I know u are chosen. Super calm, most beautiful, and generous soul. Words can’t express how much you mean to me, every day thank God for the young man you are becoming. You will never depart or derail from God’s designated path for you. Love you forever and I got you son! Happy 15th birthday!”.