Video: "Give yourself enough respect to walk away"- Mide Martins shares deep message on relationship

  • Mide Martins urged people to walk out of a relationship when their worth is not valued.


Yoruba Nollywood actress Mide Martins Abiodun has penned a deep message about relationships on social media.

Mide Martins shared photos of herself on Instagram, accompanied by an encouraging caption.

The movie star urged people to walk out of a relationship when their worth is not valued.

“Give Yourself Enough Respect To Walk Away From Anyone Who Does Not See Your Worth #morning
Do Have A Blissful Day Ahead✌️ciao!!!”

