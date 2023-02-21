ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: “Give yourself enough respect to walk away”- Mide Martins shares deep message on relationship
- Mide Martins urged people to walk out of a relationship when their worth is not valued.
Yoruba Nollywood actress Mide Martins Abiodun has penned a deep message about relationships on social media.
Mide Martins shared photos of herself on Instagram, accompanied by an encouraging caption.
The movie star urged people to walk out of a relationship when their worth is not valued.
“Give Yourself Enough Respect To Walk Away From Anyone Who Does Not See Your Worth #morning
Do Have A Blissful Day Ahead✌️ciao!!!”