Video: Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo loses mother

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo posted on his Instagram page this morning that his mother has passed away.

On Wednesday, August 16, the actor, who usually appears in Nollywood movies, posted on his Instagram page to confirm the passing of his mother.

Along with images of his mother, the actor said on social media that although though she died quietly, his heart is broken over the loss.

He wrote: “My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel”

Fans and other colleagues have shared their messages of condolences to the actor and politician as he mourns his mother.

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo debunks rumours about dying in car crash

Months back GISTLOVER reported that Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has debunked rumours which claimed that he lost his life to a car crash.

The actor in a recent video assured his fans that he is healthy and currently checking out some farm lands.

In his words:

“GOOD MORNING GUYS. I HAVE HEARD SOME RUMOURS ABOUT MYSELF BEING IN AN ACCIDENT. I AM NO MORE AND SO ON AND SO FORTH. I JUST WANT TO LET EVERYONE KNOW THAT IS FALSE. I AM CURRENTLY IN AKPAFUN AND I’M CURRENTLY CHECKING ON SOME FARMING ACTIVITIES HERE AND INTERACTING WITH FARMERS.THEN, I WILL ALSO GO TO LOBBY TO ALSO CHECK OUT AND INTERACT WITH SOME FARMERS AND SO I’M OK I’M ALRIGHT I JUST WANT TO LET EVERYONE KNOW THAT I’M SAFE.I JUST WANT TO TELL EVERYONE THAT I’M FINE AND I’M SAFE AND I WANT TO WISH EVERYONE A COOL WEEK AHEAD AND GOD BLESS EVERYONE AS WELL. LET’S TAKE CARE OF OURSELVES LET’S PRAY TO GOD. TAKE CARE AND ENJOY YOUR DAY.”

