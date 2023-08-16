Video: Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo loses mother

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo posted on his Instagram page this morning that his mother has passed away.

On Wednesday, August 16, the actor, who usually appears in Nollywood movies, posted on his Instagram page to confirm the passing of his mother.

Along with images of his mother, the actor said on social media that although though she died quietly, his heart is broken over the loss.

He wrote: “My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel”

Fans and other colleagues have shared their messages of condolences to the actor and politician as he mourns his mother.

