Video: Get your PVC and vote – Netizens tackle Mama Rainbow for going to Jerusalem to pray for Nigeria [Video]

The recent happenings in the country have left Nigerians infuriated and frustrated as they stage protest across states and vandalize bank properties.

From the scarcity of fuel, to scarcity of naira, increase in POS charges and more, the country is no doubt in dire situation.

Bearing this in mind, Mama Rainbow has stormed the holy city, Jerusalem. The veteran Yoruba actress, who is sensitive to the plights of Nigerians, is currently interceding on behalf of Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, Mama Rainbow shared a video of her fervently praying for the country, revealing in her caption that she is in Jerusalem all because of Nigeria.

“I’M IN JERUSALEM ALL BECAUSE OF YOU NIGERIA”.

Reacting, many netizens said Amen to her prayers while others said there are no polling units in Jerusalem, hence the real solution for prayers to work is to get PVC and vote for the right candidate.