Video: “Get Help, Don’t Disrespect My Wife and Family” – Adekunle Gold Confronts Brymo Over Inappropriate Remark Regarding Simi

After recounting his incident with Simi, Adekunle Gold confronted singer Brymo for disrespecting his wife.

Brymo said in a tweet that he turned down a collaboration with Simi because she refused to sleep with him, and that he had previously turned down Adekunle Gold.

Adekunle Gold responded by urging Brymo to seek professional help and address any underlying issues that may have led to such comments.

“Don’t disrespect my wife and my family. Get help!”, He wrote.

Brymo’s comments have sparked outrage on social media, with many fans and netizens criticizing him for promoting a toxic work culture and disrespecting women.

Some have also called for him to be held accountable for his actions and for Simi to speak up about her experience.

@DaddyMowy said: “Brymo is so washed up he’s looking for clout by talking rubbish to remain relevant.

Shame is free and he can’t even afford that.”

@sammy uzo said:

“The kind of thing you take off twitter tbh, shift both maxilla and mandible and remove like 3 teeth.”

@StellamarisOloh reacted: “Get him.

Stand up for your wife and family

I Love this a real Man.”

@Faith– commented:

“Dem suppose beat this Brymo seriously.”

@Eniola reacted: “Love this response

There’s a limit to how you talk

Na their kind Dey disrespect ladies upandan.”

@lam_Jonahaus commented:

“I wonder if its the same Brymo who sang those songs with reasonable lyrics, that steadily spill all this rubbish.”