Video: Georgina Ibeh thankful as Regina Daniels replaces all her stolen gadgets following robbery attack in Delta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Unfortunately, a few hours ago, Jnr Pope took to social media to announce that he, Georgina Ibeh, and other colleagues got robbed at gunpoint and valuables got forcefully obtained from them.

However an ever kind Regina Daniels splashed a reasonable amount of money to replace Georgina Ibeh’s gadgets that were stolen.

Actress, Georgina Ibeh recently took to social media to appreciate her colleague, Regina Daniels for replacing all her stolen gadgets following an unfortunate robbery incident.

Recall that Regina Daniels’ who is currently working on a movie project titled ‘Saved’, had gathered some A-list actors such as Jnr Pope, Nosa Rex, Georgina Ibeh, among others in Asaba, Delta State for a shoot.

Unfortunately, a few hours ago, Jnr Pope took to social media to announce that he, Georgina Ibeh, and other colleagues got robbed at gunpoint and valuables got forcefully obtained from them.

Displaying benevolence, Regina Daniels splashed a reasonable amount of money to replace Georgina Ibeh’s gadgets that were stolen.

Georgina who appreciated Regina took to her Instagram stories where she shared videos of the new gadgets which included an iPhone, Airpods, Smartwatch, and so on.