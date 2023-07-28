ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Genevieve Nnaji makes quiet return to Instagram with age defying selfie

Genevieve Nnaji, a prominent movie star, has returned to social media to share an ageless, beautiful new selfie photo of herself.

After being absent from Instagram for months, the actress made a rare appearance on Thursday.

Remember that the actress was allegedly hospitalized last year for mental health issues and had since rarely posted on her Instagram page.

When the actress shared a new photo on her Instagram story, it came as a pleasant surprise.

The stunningly beautiful actress appears to be in good health in the photo.

Despite this, she did not add a caption or make any comments about her location or condition.

It is worth noting that the actress had yanked off all the posts on her Instagram page, and unfollowed everyone. She has a following of 8.4 million.

