Video: Genevieve Nnaji adores by fans as she vacations in Italy with supermodel Oluchi

Genevieve Nnaji, popular Nollywood actress, is now spending her summer vacation in style in Italy.

Joining her on the truly are supermodel, Oluchi, and the actress’s friends.

Photos from the trip are currently going viral on the internet, with many people admiring her timeless beauty and class.

Reacting to her post:

One Taiwo Junzi wrote, “Genevieve! A woman in a class all by herself! So classy

One Creamy Dency wrote, “Queen of Queens

One Its Vinchy wrote, “Truly black don’t crack

One Vee Vogee wrote, “One woman who has always stayed out of trouble and minding her business

One Iam Bmodel wrote, “I can see grey hairs on her head and she is still looking this beautiful. God dey create, no worry

One Adetutu wrote, “Unfiltered, love it and a woman in a class all by herself”.

I Was in A Serious Relationship with Genevieve Nnaji for 2yrs – Pat Attah Opens Up

Pat Attah, a veteran of Nollywood, has revealed details about his personal engagement and subsequent breakup with his colleague, the acclaimed Genevieve Nnaji.

Pat Attah bared his heart in a viral video, revealing a fascinating revelation of his two-year love affair with Genevieve.

Their amorous affair, he claims, was far from hidden, as they were completely devoted to one another and embarked on love expeditions to various countries side by side.

Attah went on to say that their relationship ended for undisclosed reasons that he declined to elaborate on.

In his word,

“Here we go again, but I am not going to lie, yes, we had something going on, and we were both serious, but for some reasons we had to break up when we had to break up, but that does not mean that the whole thing was not serious.

I think our relationship was about two year or thereabout. Our relationship was not a secret, we went to many places together because we were serious with each other”