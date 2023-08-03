ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Gen Z don pepper Angel” – Netizens Reacts as Angel packs her bags, plans for voluntary exit

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Angel Smith, a Big Brother Naija housemate, was seen on camera packing her belongings as she prepares to leave the house voluntarily.

Angel made this decision after nearly getting physical with fellow housemate Ilebaye last night following their Guinness Task.

The drama between both women started when Ilebaye decided to remove her nail paint while standing on Angel’s clothing box after using the restroom.

When Angel asked why she kept her legs on the box, Ilebaye said she should have closed it.

This enraged Angel, and the argument escalated into a fight as they began to argue vocally.

Angel was seen packing her bags in the Big Brother Naija dressing room after her fight with Ilebaye, claiming she wanted a voluntary leave from the house. Mercy Eke, a fellow housemate, was seen pleading with her not to leave the house.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Like Cee C And Uriel So Far, I Think They’ll Do Really Well In The House – Vee

36 mins ago

Video: “Engineer ebelebe 1”- Victony bags Engineering degree from FUTO

1 hour ago

Video: “Solitude showed me how valuable freedom is” — Trinity Guy emotional as he speaks on prison experience

1 hour ago

Video: “You’ve watered down Yul Edochie’s personality, I don’t know what he sees in you” – Blessing CEO drags Judy Austin

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button