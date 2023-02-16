ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Funsho Adeoti clarifies her marital stance with estranged husband, Kazim Adeoti

  • Taking to a blog’s comment section to clarify their relationship stance, Funsho Adeoti revealed that she and Kazim aren’t officially divorced.
  • This is coming hours after the businesswoman lamented over her crashed marriage to her husband, as their marriage hit 20 years yesterday.
"My darling" -Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti celebrates first wife’s 48th birthday in a sweet way

Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of Marketer, Kazim Adeoti, has revealed her marital stance with her husband.

This is coming hours after the businesswoman brooded over her crashed marriage to her husband, as their marriage hit 20 years yesterday.

Taking to a blog’s comment section to clarify their relationship stance, Funsho Adeoti revealed that she and Kazim aren’t officially divorced.

According to her, they are still legally married but just separated hence why she was ironically talking about her wedding anniversary.

“NOTE! Was NOT celebrating my 20th wedding anniversary with Kazim. I only reposted a video created by @owambe_videos to emphasize that ironically today would have been our 20th wedding anniversary. Mind you we are still legally married but SEPARATED thanks”.

