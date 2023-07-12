Video: Funke Akindele teases fans on Omo Ghetto The Saga 2 as she shares memories

Funke Akindele, a multiple award-winning actress and reigning box office queen, has made hints about the second installment of Omo Ghetto The Saga.

When sharing images from the film’s opening act, Funke Akindele gave this hint on her Instagram story.

She showed the audience images of Yemi Alade, Chioma Akpotha, and some heart-wrenching fighting scenes.

Although it is unclear if the actress has begun filming the second act of the film, she has already stated that there will be a second release.

Recall that Funke Akindele teased her fans with the second part of her movie, Omo Ghetto The Saga.

Funke Akindele spoke about this new movie on the microblogging platform, Twitter, where she declared that Omo Ghetto The Saga 2 is loading.

Funke Akindele’s statement was a response to the question of a fan about the movie. A fan of the actress, identified as Ayomide, asked if they should anticipate the second part of the movie.

She tweeted, “Should we be expecting Omo Ghetto The Saga 2, or we should not think about it.”