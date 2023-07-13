Video: Funke Akindele shows off her cute new friend

Actress Funke Akindele of Nollywood has introduced her new friend, whom she met while working on a recent film.

The actress and her new friend Mujeeb enjoyed a lovely moment together. Funke Akindele’s Instagram story included videos of her making her new friend show off his outfit.

Additionally, Funke Akindele forced the mother of her new friend to buy him a snack.

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby, JJC skillz fuel reconciliation rumor

Following recent behavior on social media, estranged celebrity couple Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC skillz, have stirred up online rumors of reconciliation.

The actress and music mogul’s marriage hit a rough patch last year, which ultimately resulted in their separation.

On Instagram, the ex-lovers stopped following one another, and their actions raised questions about their relationship.

They started following each other again on Instagram less than a year after the infamous unfollowing, which sparked a huge outcry from their ardent supporters who want them to reconcile.

In June 2022, JJC Skillz made known that he was separating from Funke. Their six-year relationship led to the birth of twin boys.

News trended online that JJC Skillz allegedly got married to an Ebira lady, Falilat Raji, in Kano state, and photos from their wedding day made the rounds