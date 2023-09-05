Video: Funke Akindele pays tribute to Toyin Abraham on her 43rd birthday

Funke Akindele, a box office actress, paid tribute to her colleague, Toyin Abraham, on her 43rd birthday, September 5th, 2023.

Funke Akindele posted a snapshot of Funke on her Instagram account, encouraging her with nice birthday wishes, same to what Toyin Abraham did on her birthday.

Funke Akindele congratulated Toyin Abraham on her new age, wishing her health and wealth.

“Happy Birthday Toyin baby. Mummy Ireoluwa! Here’s wishing you longer life in good health and wealth.Have fun dear @toyin_abraham”.

Funke Akindele’s birthday message to Toyin Abraham is a payback to her younger colleague who also took to her Instagram story on the 24th of August 2023, to celebrate her 46th birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday aunty Funke, send cake o”.

The message was acknowledged by Funke Akindele who appreciated Toyin Abraham’s post.

Reacll that Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele had tongues wagging in 2021, when they both chose same date, September 10, 2021 to release their movies; ‘Ghost and the tout too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the saga’ on Netflix.

Actress Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry by calling out Funke Akindele days after the movies were released, for paying a popular movie citric to ruin Toyin Abraham’s movie.