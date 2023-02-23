Video: Funke Akindele makes a public plea ahead of elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Funke Akindele shared a video on Instagram, educating her fans on how to vote for her party at the coming election.

The mother of two detailed the right way and approach to make a valid vote for her party.







Actress, movie producer cum politician, Funke Akindele has now made a public appeal ahead of the upcoming general elections this weekend all over Nigeria.

Since her emergence as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Funke Akindele’s colleagues including best friend, Eniola Badmus have been politically divided over their support for preferred presidential and governorship candidates.

Although Eniola Badmus congratulated Funke on her appointment, the duo has kept their distance from each other on social media, especially on posts about supporting their candidates.

