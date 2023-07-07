Video: Funke Akindele faces backlash over post on the new social app, Thread

Popular Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele is dealing with backlash following a recent post on the brand-new social app Threads.

The app was developed by Facebook founder and multibillionaire Mark Zuckerberg and resembles Twitter. It has already amassed a user base of over 10 million.

Funke Akindele joined the app and shared a photo of herself wearing her outfit, with a special emphasis on her shoes.

Expressing her love for shoes, she wrote, “I love shoes.”

Unfortunately, her initial post did not resonate well with many users, who criticized her for being immature.

A netizen opined that the app was intended for conversations and advised her against posting about her love for shoes.

The comment reads: “Yeye….. Na talk we dai talk here o Aunty Funke don’t come and be posting I love shoe oo”.

Mocking her, another @cybernatsquestioned the meaning of her post.

He wrote, “Ewo tun ni I LOVE SHOES Bayo. Aunty funky.. we’ll follow you massively don’t worry