Video: ‘Fuel never dey you wan go fight war’ – Burna Boy taunts President Tinubu

2 hours ago
Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy has made fun of President Tinubu’s intended military invasion of the Niger Republic after their conflict.

President Tinubu asked for backing from the Senate for military action against the military junta in the Niger Republic, but the Senate declined.

During an Instagram live session, Burna Boy responded by asking how a war could be possible given that the country is right now dealing with the increase in fuel costs.

The “Stand Tall” singer asked President Tinubu to concentrate on resolving the present gasoline price issues rather than the Niger war after abruptly eliminating the subsidy.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Burna Boy said, “Wettin dey sub na? Dem say na War we wan enter like this o [laughs]. Fuel never dey you wan go fight war.

“How you wan reach the battlefield? You go use…. Wettin dem dey use that generator now do? Gas generator. E shock me. Wahala no dey ever tire Nigeria”

