Video: Fuel and Cash no dey oh – Fans warn as UK rapper, Tion Wayne reveals he’s moving to Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

American rapper, Tion Wayne said he will be moving back home soon.

However, Tion got some discouraging comments from Nigerians warning him about the fuel scarcity and money shortage.

British Hip Hop artiste, Tion Wayne stirred reactions on social media after he revealed plans to relocate to Nigeria.

The rapper whose real name is Dennis Junior Odunwo took to his Twitter page on February 7th and said he will be moving back home soon.

However, Tion got some discouraging comments from Nigerians warning him about the fuel scarcity and money shortage.

He tweeted; “Moving to Nigeria for a bit”

In reaction a tweep warned; Fuel and cash no dey oooo

Then Tion Waye wrote; Kilode

See some of the reactions culled below…

ola_niyi77; Nah poor man e hard for to see cash and fuel in this country….. rich man go get am without stress .. make we no deceive ourselves.!

zy_nabbb; Baby I’ve been waiting… Dey come

official_djpopcorn; He really loves speaking in Yoruba I love him for that 😍😍😍😍

sa_andrah; You people are too fast, allow him to come

big_donutt; Everyone wants to come to nigeria lmaoo

candy_sleek_1; Carry fuel and cash come make you no join they protest 😂😂