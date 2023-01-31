Video: “From the ashes we rise”- Alex Ekubo writes following social media drama with ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popylar actor, Alexx Ekubo has broken his silence on the aftermath of his social media drama with ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

The actor had described the saga as ashes, which he would rise up from. He made this known as he reacted to a fans comment on his page.

“From the Ashes we Rise”, he wrote.

Aex Ekubo had made his first return to Instagram after messy social media drama with his ex, Fancy Acholonu.

The actor had been off all social media platforms after his ex-fiancee mercilessly dragged him for manipulating her. Kemi Filani reported that the last time the actor posted on his Instagram page was on December 30, 2022.

Taking to Instagram to make his first post for the year, Alex wished his fans a happy new year. The role interpreter revealed that he wouldn’t be sticking to his yearly ritual by giving his fans pep talk this year.

To comfort them, he created an hashtag where they can read his previous pep talks.