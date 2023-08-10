Video: “From Prison to House Owner” – Ibadan-Based Comedian Trinity Guys Goes Emotional as He Becomes a landlord

Maruf Abdullah Adisa, also known as Trinity Guy, a popular Ibadan-based comedian, gifted himself a new house just days after he was released from prison.

Trinity Guy reveals his new status as a landlord on his official Instagram profile today, August 10th.

Trinity Guy, who has spent weeks in Agodi prison for his costly pranks and s+xually exploiting a 10-year-old girl in his act, thanks God for the new development.

He also expresses gratitude to blogger Tunde Ednut for his thoughtful gesture toward him thus far in the murky waters of the entertainment world.

The last slide of his post shows the moment he goes emotional as he reflects on where he started and where he is now as he expresses appreciation to Almighty Allah.

Trinity Guy wrote; “Congratulations to me 🏠 🙏 After going through a lot I gifted myself a new house 🏠 Thanks to almighty Allah, to all my fans worldwide and my family, special thanks to KING 👑 @mufasatundeednut for everything, I will never forget you.”

