Video: “From Fune to Pidgin” – Don Jazzy Reveals Why He Finds It Funny When BBNaija Housemates Fight

"Can my sugar mummy be younger than me?”- Don Jazzy querries reveals 34-year-old lady wants to be his sugar mummy

Don Jazzy, a well-known music producer and record label owner, says he finds the heated disputes amongst BBN housemates amusing because of the changes in their manner of speaking.

In a tweet on his Twitter page, the Mavin Records CEO noted that the housemates’ speaking style abruptly changes anytime they get into a quarrel.

He finds it amusing how they flip unwittingly from speaking fluent English with foreign accents to street jargon [pidgin English] during violent conflicts.

He wrote…

“Big brother Naija fights are always funny to me. Especially when they switch from speaking fune to pidgin. Osheeey street.”

See his post below …

Olamide and Don Jazzy exchange pleasantries at ‘Unruly’ album listening party

A video of popular Nigerian musician Olamide and music mogul Don Jazzy during the Unruly album listening party has sparked mixed opinions.

According to Gistlover YBNL Boss Olamide released his 10th studio album, Unruly, yesterday, August 9th 2023.

The album of the well-known artists included 15 tracks and featured artists such as Ckay, Asake, Fireboy and Rema.

However, following the release of the Unruly album, Olamide hosted a listening party at the club, the library, which was attended by celebrities.

The moment Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy enters the album listening party and by exchanged hug with Olamide has got many people talking online.

Don Jazzy after greeting everyone gets to Olamide and by extension exchanges a swift hug with him without giving each other positive looks.

Following the hug, while many expected them to stay with each other it was the contrary as they went their separate ways.

See reactions that have started trailing the video below;

See reactions below;

@surecord: This does not look cool to me. They didn’t look at each other even though they hugged but much better atmosphere now than before between the both.

@kokomaster200: Why una dey strong face dey hug like 1st and 2nd wife like this. Squash it for real abeg.

@Badzzzzzzz999: Oga olamide. If you want the award, you can have it.

@Emmanuelnwaokek: Hug it out like a real man let one love lead.

@goldendust17: The most angry hug I’ve seen all my life.

@EngrAndy; Since that year? Dem be women?

@icecreamandciga:  I know a fake hug when I see one.

Watch the video below;

