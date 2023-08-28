ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "Frodd Was Acting Like a Mercy Fan and Not a Housemate" Cee C Speaks After Frodd's Eviction

In an unexpected turn of events, Frodd’s eviction from Big Brother Naija has prompted an unexpected response from a fellow former housemate.

Cynthia Nwadioria, also known as Cee C, didn’t hold back her emotions when discussing Frodd’s departure.

Cee C, as the ever-thin fever wand, sat down with fellow housemate Ike to discuss her thoughts on Frodd’s trip in the house.

Cee C, who is known for speaking her mind, didn’t mince words when she stated,

“The only thing about Frodd that I did not like was that he was acting like he was Mercy’s fan. Not equal in the house.”

Her statement has immediately raised eyebrows and drew some reactions and comments from people.

Ike, also offered his take on Frodd’s behavior towards the other housemate and Mercy.

“Maybe that was part of his strategy to be under Mercy’s umbrella,”

Ike also that he was taken aback by Frodd’s closeness to housemates he personally didn’t have a fondness for.

