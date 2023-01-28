ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “For All My Short Comings Biko Just Dey Manage Me Dey Go” — Cubana Chief Priest celebrates wife’s birthday with token of appreciation

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 53 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Cubana Chief priest took to Instagram, to shower sweet words on his wife as she clocks a year older today, 28th January 2023.
  • He gave her a designer bag estimated to be worth millions of naira as a birthday gift.
God gave me and my wife another chance to enjoy life”-Cubana Chief Priest grateful

Famous nightlife king, Cubana Chief Priest, celebrates his darling wife with a token of appreciation as she marks her birthday.

The businessman took to the micro-blogging platform, Instagram, to shower sweet words on his wife as she clocks a year older today, 28th January 2023.

Cubana Chief Priest emphasized how life has been magical because of his woman in his life. He gave her a designer bag estimated to be worth millions of naira as a birthday gift.

“Happy Birthday🎂 My Wifey❤️ @_deangels I Wonder What Life Would Have Been Without You My Angel😇 Am Forever Loyal To You Baby, For All My Short Comings Biko Am So Sorry, Just Dey Manage Me Dey Go. May God Bless, Protect & Keep You For Us Amen,” he wrote.

Cubana Chief Priest set to throw lavish white wedding for wife after 7 years of marriage

Popular celebrity bar man, Pascal Chibuike a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest is set to throw a lavish wedding for his wife in 2023.

The socialite revealed via his story that he would be throwing a lavish wedding for his wife.

Giving reasons for the wedding, he stated that his wife has been with him for 7 years and was so patient with him. To show his appreciation to her, he would give her an unforgettable wedding experience.

“MY WHITE WEDDING NA NEXT YEAR @D_EANGELS. NEXT YEAR I WILL GIVE YOU A WEDDING FOR THE BOOKS. I THINK I HAVE SPEND ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO LAVISH 2023 NA MY LOVE, YEAH. AM SO EXCITED!!!!”.

“2023 NA MY LOVE YEAR @_DEANGELS ANYHOW YOU WANT IT LET’S KNOW AM READY!!! YOU WERE SO PATIENT FOR SEVEN 7 YEARS. NOW I WANNA KNOW HOW YOU WANT THE WEDDING. ROASTED, COOKED OR FRIED?”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 53 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Don’t just spit; I make N7.1M as commission in one night at clubs” – YhemoLee replies Carter Efe

47 mins ago

Video: “I collected N23M for 7 videos” – Carter Efe drags YhemoLee for looking down on skit-makers [Video]

53 mins ago

Video: #BBTitans: “No more feelings for Khosi”- Miracle begs to Yemi after almost exchanging blows

3 hours ago

Video: Na market she dey sell, acting no dey pay – Fans tackle Eniola Badmus over choice of outfit to campaign

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button