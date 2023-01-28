Video: “For All My Short Comings Biko Just Dey Manage Me Dey Go” — Cubana Chief Priest celebrates wife’s birthday with token of appreciation
- Cubana Chief priest took to Instagram, to shower sweet words on his wife as she clocks a year older today, 28th January 2023.
- He gave her a designer bag estimated to be worth millions of naira as a birthday gift.
Famous nightlife king, Cubana Chief Priest, celebrates his darling wife with a token of appreciation as she marks her birthday.
The businessman took to the micro-blogging platform, Instagram, to shower sweet words on his wife as she clocks a year older today, 28th January 2023.
Cubana Chief Priest emphasized how life has been magical because of his woman in his life. He gave her a designer bag estimated to be worth millions of naira as a birthday gift.
“Happy Birthday🎂 My Wifey❤️ @_deangels I Wonder What Life Would Have Been Without You My Angel😇 Am Forever Loyal To You Baby, For All My Short Comings Biko Am So Sorry, Just Dey Manage Me Dey Go. May God Bless, Protect & Keep You For Us Amen,” he wrote.
Cubana Chief Priest set to throw lavish white wedding for wife after 7 years of marriage
Popular celebrity bar man, Pascal Chibuike a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest is set to throw a lavish wedding for his wife in 2023.
The socialite revealed via his story that he would be throwing a lavish wedding for his wife.
Giving reasons for the wedding, he stated that his wife has been with him for 7 years and was so patient with him. To show his appreciation to her, he would give her an unforgettable wedding experience.
“MY WHITE WEDDING NA NEXT YEAR @D_EANGELS. NEXT YEAR I WILL GIVE YOU A WEDDING FOR THE BOOKS. I THINK I HAVE SPEND ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO LAVISH 2023 NA MY LOVE, YEAH. AM SO EXCITED!!!!”.
“2023 NA MY LOVE YEAR @_DEANGELS ANYHOW YOU WANT IT LET’S KNOW AM READY!!! YOU WERE SO PATIENT FOR SEVEN 7 YEARS. NOW I WANNA KNOW HOW YOU WANT THE WEDDING. ROASTED, COOKED OR FRIED?”.