ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Football star, Michelle Alozie causes a stir as she speaks on joining BBNaija

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

Michelle Alozie

Michelle Alozie, a female football player, sparked debate on social media after she asked a few questions about the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The Super Falcons defender took to Twitter to ask followers what BBNaija meant and how to join.

In her words:

“What’s #BBNaija & how do i join 😂”

However, a few moments later, she cleared the air by stating that she was only joking and wouldn’t join.

“I’m jokinggggg. im wouldn’t actually join, im just curious 🙄”

Numerous comments trailed Michelle’s post with some giving their support and others kicking against it.

@Apotierioluwaa wrote: “You’re already a superstar star and too valuable for that show… keep shining.”

@Osaisai wrote: “Don’t even think of it, it will reduce your value please ❤️.”

@Sliimzy12 wrote: “It is a reality show , no worry if you enter I will leave my job and I will focus on you until you win that 120m gat you baby.😍”

@Ernestchima1 wrote: “Ever dreamed of being locked in a house with strangers, cameras everywhere, and the whole of Nigeria watching your every move?”

@ralphdeyforyou wrote: “Please baby don’t join I don’t want the whole world to see my girl on national tv.”

@Osaisai wrote: “You are bigger and better than the show please ❤️”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Women Are Doing Well In Nollywood But Men Need To Stop Begging Them For Movie Roles”-Keppy Ekpenyong

37 mins ago

BBNaija: Erica Throws Shades At Uriel Who Talked About Men’s Body Parts In An Interview

51 mins ago

Video: Paul Okoye reacts amid claims of breaking up with girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma after reuniting with ex-wife, Anita

1 hour ago

Video: “I only lost a nail” – Yemi Alade grateful as she survives car accident in Spain

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button