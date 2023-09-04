Video: Foluke Daramola motivated by AI-generated images set to begin weight-loss journey

Foluke Daramola

Foluke Daramola, a plus-size Nollywood actress, promises to lose weight after being inspired by AI-generated visuals that show her attractiveness in a different form.

The actress turned to Instagram to share gorgeous photographs of herself in a slim fit body made by artificial intelligence (AI).

Foluke Daramola, who couldn’t get enough of her beauty in a different body, made almost a dozen copies of the photographs in various costumes.

While raving about her appearance, she assigned herself a weight loss routine, beginning with six weeks of intensive exercise.

She advised her followers to follow her throughout her weight-loss journey as incentive to stay going during difficult moments.

“This Ai thing is seriously making me to think and start working on shedding some weight now o. So guys I am tasking myself for the next 6weeks and I want u all to go with me and help me on this journey.❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

“Happy new week peeps may this week bring us all beautiful things as these beautiful pictures. Love u all come with me on my journey to losing weight,” she wrote.

More AI-generated photos of Foluke Daramola*

Foluke Daramola AI-generated images