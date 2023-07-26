Video: “Flee From Nigeria” Kemi Olunloyo Alerts Davido of An Incoming Danger

Following the harsh criticism, he has received from the Muslim community, self-acclaim investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo, has advised musician Davido flee the country.

The journalist claimed in an Instagram post that the singer is in danger, claiming that she has convincing information that the threats against the artist are real.

Kemi issued him a severe warning, telling him to forget his dft fans and escape the country with his artist, emphasizing that if he gets harmed, his fans will be first to mourn him.

Kemi wrote;

“Davido leave Nigeria with your artist. Get him a visa ASAP. You are in danger in Nigeria. Big Danger. Apologize to Islam. I have credible information that these credible threats are realm I was very quiet during the Deborah case. I was dealing with the Oromoni threats which I now posted after 2 years. I was reading what this girl was writing on WhatsApp and vowed never to apologize. LEAVE!! LEAVE!! LEAVE!! Ignore your dáft fans saying it’s not your video. You wrote the concept. You paid $70k, even the video director needs protection. They are not even “begging on your behalf, the Nigerian way”. If these people harm you, these fans will be the first to post”.