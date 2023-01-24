Video: Flavour stuns many as video of him reading Bible verse to his mum during devotion goes viral

In the new clip shared on the singer’s Facebook page, Flavour was seen reading a Bible verse to his mother during devotion.

Fans and followers of the Singer took to his comment section to shower compliments and gush over his priceless moment with mum.

Popular Nigerian singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour N’abania, has stirred reactions online after sharing a video showing his recent visit to his mum.

In the new clip shared on the Music star’s Facebook page, Flavour was seen reading a Bible verse to his mother during devotion.

The self acclaimed Ijele of Africa appeared focused while reading of Psalm 35 in the scripture.

His mum was captured paying rapt attention as she says ‘Amen’ to the powerful proclamations from bible verse.

Flavour assured his mum that he will study the same bible verse when he returns home.

Fans and followers of the Singer took to his comment section to shower compliments and gush over his priceless moment with mum.