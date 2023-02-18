ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: First photos from BBNiaja Frodd’s traditional wedding

  • The traditional wedding of reality TV star, Frodd, and his woman, held yesterday February 18
  • The wedding was attended by family members and friends
Former BBNaija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd has held his traditional wedding ceremony with his pharmacist fiancée, Chioma.

First photos and videos from the event were shared by the joyous couple on their Instagram pages.

Family members, friends, fans and well wishers stormed the event to support the couple on their day.

Frodd and his wife-to-be were seen regally dressed in their traditional attires befitting the occasion.

It would be recalled that the reality star who had contested in the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma on the 16th of December 2022 in a romantic way.

Frodd also got himself expensive cars and a mansion this year. 

