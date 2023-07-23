Video: Find Her for Me – Davido Sets to Reward Lady Who Returns Misplaced $70,000 To Customer With $10000

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, a Nigerian singer, has revealed that he will award Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a female service member at Eko Hotel and Suites, with $10,000 for returning a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

Gistlover learned that Mary reported the event to the hotel management after discovering the bag with the large sum of money.

In accordance with the hotel’s philosophy of integrity and transparency, the General Manager immediately began the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

In a tweet via Twitter on Sunday, David, while reacting to the news of the lady’s action, asked his fans to ‘find her for him’ adding that he will be giving her a sum of ten thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has described Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary’s action as heartwarming and reassuring.

He noted that people like Mary, a Nigerian Teacher, Akeem Badru, who won the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award and many others deserve national honours, awards and recognition.

He wrote: “It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.

“When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?

“These are the people who deserve to be given national honours and awards and recognition, instead of celebrating those who have impacted our nation negatively. In the New Nigeria that we desire, these are the kind of people that will be celebrated. A New Nigeria is Possible”