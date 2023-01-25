Video: Finally, Yemi Alade Breaks Silence On Being Pregnant For The President Of Togo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Award-winning singer and performer Yemi Alade has commented on claims about her expecting a child for the president of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

According to a video that has circulated online, a blogger reported that the songstress who has a close relationship with the Togo president, has been dating the politician since 2017.

The blogger alleged that Yemi is currently pregnant for President Eyadema and he’s planning on making her his 6th wife.

Reacting to the speculation, The ‘Johnny’ hit maker, took to Twitter to post laughing and pregnant emojis.

In follow-up tweets, she wrote;

“The ment is different this Jan. If you no like your job,abeg pretend small when you see costumers na. This January people dey really Ment”

See Tweets Below;