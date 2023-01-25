ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Finally, Yemi Alade Breaks Silence On Being Pregnant For The President Of Togo

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yemi Alade has reacted on claims about her expecting a child for the president of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma

It was earlier revealed, that the songstress who has a close relationship with the Togo president, has been dating the politician since 2017

Yemi Alade allegedly pregnant for Togo President Essozimna Eyadema [Video]

Award-winning singer and performer Yemi Alade has commented on claims about her expecting a child for the president of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

According to a video that has circulated online, a blogger reported that the songstress who has a close relationship with the Togo president, has been dating the politician since 2017.

 The blogger alleged that Yemi is currently pregnant for President Eyadema and he’s planning on making her his 6th wife.

Reacting to the speculation, The ‘Johnny’ hit maker, took to Twitter to post laughing and pregnant emojis.

In follow-up tweets, she wrote;

“The ment is different this Jan. If you no like your job,abeg pretend small when you see costumers na. This January people dey really Ment”

See Tweets Below;

Finally, Yemi Alade Breaks Silence On Being Pregnant For The President Of Togo

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I attended Jackie Chan’s masterclass, If you doubt me…”-Ini Edo shows off boxing skills [Video]

4 hours ago

Video: If you can’t marry a rich woman, then invest aggressively in one, my wife is my pension- Jason Njoku Advises Men

4 hours ago

Video: Nedu Wazobia’s ‘hesitation’ raises eyebrows after he was asked if Don Jazzy likes ‘women’ or not [video]

4 hours ago

Video: I’m an international superstar, I now charge N5million – Portable declares [Video]

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button