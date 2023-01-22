This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood star and media personality, Nancy Isime has given an insight into how the scene where she went ‘totally [email protected]’ in new Netflix movie, Shanty Town, was shot.

Isime played the character, Shalewa, in the crime and action film which dropped on the giant streaming app on Friday, January 20.

Responding to questions on the controversial n**d scene where veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo who played Chief Fernandez in the movie groped her [email protected] and @$s, the actress revealed that the body on display wasn’t hers but that of her body double.

The movie has been trending since its release, following a stellar performance from cast members like Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe Etim, Shaffy Bello Mercy Eke, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, and others.

Actress, Nancy Isime has allegedly found love in the arms of blogger, Linda Ikeji’s billionaire baby daddy, Sholaye Jeremi.

According to sources the thespian is dating Sholaye Jeremi, who happens to be the ‘dead beat’ baby daddy of Linda Ikeji’s son.

Recall that a year after her son’s birth, Linda Ikeji had removed ‘Jeremi’ from her son’s name and replaced it with her surname, Ikeji. This had left many to believe that the Jeremi had no role in his son’s life.

Words on the street have it that, the two were spotted on vacation in Maldives and were also seen all loved up in Qatar airways to Doha.

This isn’t the first time the actress has been linked to dating billionaires.

GISTLOVER recalls that last year, Nancy Isime was exposed by a popular blogger who claimed the actress’s life most especially her vacations were been sponsored by a man, identified as Michael.

According to the blog, Nancy Isime trip to Instabul was funded by him.

The man was also alleged to be funding the lifestyle of actress Nuella Njibigbo, BBN Nengi, actress Onyi Alex and a host of others.

“See if you sleep this night you are own your own ooo. This story Na segment, things people do for money go shock una ooo. Meet the Married olosho man behind Aunty Nancy Instabul trip. See make everywhere scatter make me sef run comot on top him app. Una fit collect this page too, I no send anybody papa again, Eh feee ku, I come in peace”.

However, Nancy Isime took to the comment section to debunk the report.