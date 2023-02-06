Video: Finally, Korra Obidi Reveals Why She Was Banned From Posting Her Children Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed why she was banned alongside her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting their children, June and Athena, online.

Recall, in a court document dated January 19th 2022, the ex-couple were banned from posting videos, photos or live-stream of their children, or any content that has their children in it on social media until further notice.

However, in a recent post, a follower questioned Korra to know if her last daughter, Athena, had already started walking.

Reacting to this, Korra Obidi noted that no information about her children will be shared online again because some netizens called child protective services from different parts of the world to complain whenever she posts her children.

In her words:

“Is Athena walking yet? You will never know, you will never know if she’s walking, you will never see her again because some of you were foolish enough to be calling from the UK calling child services 50 times.

“Now they have blocked you, you can’t see them anymore how does it feel to be a fool? You can’t see them anymore, they are gone. Out of the media eyes period.”

Watch the video below:

Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, set to sue her over her newly released tell-all book

Justin Dean, ex-husband of dancer, Korra Obidi is set to sue her over her newly released tell-all book.

The professional dancer had released an autobiography, Korra is Live, where she talked the abuse and belittling she suffered from her estranged husband.

he book which is already a top seller on Amazon, tells her side of the story on her divorce, as well as covers her professional life.

Announcing the launch of the book on her Instagram page, Korra wrote,

“NEW BOOK, #KORRAISLIVE. NOW AN AMAZON BEST SELLER💃🏽

MY OWN SIDE OF THE STORY.

KORRA OBIDI FROM LAGOS TO CHINA, TO THE USA AND TO DIVORCE. THERE ARE 2 SIDES TO EVERY GIST.

KORRAISLIVE #KORRAVERSE”.

Reacting to it, Justin in a video uploaded on social media, revealed his plans to file a lawsuit against her.

The doctor and sports therapist stated that he wasn’t going to read the book, but would press charges on her.

He went on to solicit supports from his fans to subscribe to his channel.

“Am I going to read the book? No. I am going to sue for the book. I wouldn’t be asking people for that much. If you want to support me and my family and my girls, just subscribe….”, he said.

Justin announced in March 2022 that he was divorcing Korra, just days after she welcomed their second child.

Their divorce was finalized in November 2022 and the estranged couple were given joint custody of their kids. However, Justin Dean has been trying all means to gain full custody of his kids, as he considers Korra unfit to raise a child.