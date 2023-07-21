Video: Finally, Don Jazzy Opens Up on Why He Didn’t Sign Simi and Teni to My Record Label

Don Jazzy, popular Nigerian singer, record label owner and producer, has revealed why he declined to sign Simi and Teni to his record company.

Don Jazzy expressed regret for not signing Simi and Teni in an interview, stating that he appreciated their work and wishes he had signed them.

“I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did”, he said.

Don Jazzy had also recounted how Simi partook in a Twitter contest where she did a cover for the song, ‘Journey of A Thousand Miles’, a record by D’Prince featuring Wande Coal.

“I didn’t reject Simi. I did a Twitter contest for ‘Journey of A Thousand Miles’ ― D’Prince’s record featuring Wande Coal. I loved her cover. She was one of the people that participated. She didn’t win, but she was high up there.

“I didn’t pick the winners. I liked her but you can’t sign anybody. That’s one person I also regretted; I won’t say regret, but I wish we worked on stuff together,” Don Jazzy said.

Speaking of Teni, the beatmaker said, “The same thing with Teni. We used to check up on each other. I had not grown to the point that I would move you from Atlanta to Nigeria for work. Now I can and we work before deciding if we are going to sign. Before I knew what was happening, there were faster people. She released records and I was like, ‘okay, we lost that one”