Video: “File a petition against BBNaija organizers” – Evicted housemate, Princess urges fans

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Princess Onyejekwe, who was recently evicted out, has urged fans of her to write a letter to the program’s producers.

Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor, and Mike Edwards, who made up the eviction jury, all agreed to vote for Princess to be eliminated during the live event on Sunday.

One of the three housemates with the fewest fan votes has to be chosen by the judges to be kicked out of the competition. Ike (1.59%), Princess (-1.54%), and Seyi (0.89%) were the bottom three housemates, although Princess earned a unanimous no from the judges.

Princess claimed she felt horrible for her supporters because, despite their votes, which were nearly two times as less as those of the other roommate, in an interview with Naija FM in Lagos on Wednesday. She bemoaned how the eviction jury had wrongfully evicted her.

She then urged her supporters to write a letter to the reality show’s creators.

Princess said, “I feel bad for my fans because they are the ones that took their time to vote but the votes didn’t reflect because of the [eviction] jury.

“So, they are the ones to protest. Make dem open page write petition to Big Brother [organizers]. But me wey go dey house, I don try, I don do my best.”